Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 450-475 450-475. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,100-1,150 1,100-1,150. Amonium Chloride 900-2,200 900-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 300-375 300-375. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 120-140 125-150. Boric Acid technical 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600. Borax Granular 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. Sodium Nitrite 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100. Camphor (one kg) 125-150 125-150. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 3,100-3,250 3,100-3,250. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 120-140 120-140. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Glycerin (one kg) 260-360 260-360. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 180-300 180-300. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050. Acetic Acid 42-48 40-46. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.