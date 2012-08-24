MEDIA-Samsung to invest 50 bln rupees to expand Noida plant in India - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 400-500 400-500. Soda Ash (50 kg) 900-950 900-950. Amonium Chloride 1,700-2,500 1,700-2,500. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 750-850 750-850. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 80-85 80-85. Boric Acid technical 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000. Borax Granular 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950. Sodium Nitrite 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100. Camphor (one kg) 125-135 125-135. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 85-95 85-95. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,450 1,500. Glycerine (one kg) 90-100 90-100. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 175-180 175-180. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,050-1,100 1,050-1,100. Acetic Acid 40 42. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - No one told Indian banks about the capital market conspiracy. While advisers in the United States, Japan and China are being accused of "tacit collusion" for charging high underwriting fees, their Indian counterparts are working for almost free. Advisers selling up to $2.3 billion of stock for State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, may take home a token one rupee – equivalent to $0.015.