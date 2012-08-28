Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 475-700 475-700. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200. Amonium Chloride 900-2,180 900-2,180. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 315-400 315-400. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 120-150 120-150. Boric Acid technical 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000. Borax Granular 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800. Sodium Nitrite 2,225-2,275 2,225-2,275. Camphor (one kg) 115-130 125-150. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 75-130 70-125. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,850 1,600-1,850. #N/A Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 175-450 175-450. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050. Acetic Acid 45-55 45-55. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.