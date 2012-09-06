Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 450-675 475-700.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200.
Amonium Chloride 900-2,200 900-2,200.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 300-375 300-375.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 130-160 130-160.
Boric Acid technical 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000.
Borax Granular 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800.
Sodium Nitrite 2,225-2,275 2,225-2,275.
Camphor (one kg) 125-145 125-145.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 80-130 70-125.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,850 1,600-1,850.
#N/A
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 180-280 180-280.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050.
Acetic Acid 42-52 42-52.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.