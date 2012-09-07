Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 450-675 450-675. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200. Amonium Chloride 900-2,200 900-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 300-375 300-375. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 130-160 130-160. Boric Acid technical 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000. Borax Granular 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800. Sodium Nitrite 2,225-2,275 2,225-2,275. Camphor (one kg) 125-145 125-145. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,900-3,200 2,400-2,600. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 80-130 80-130. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,800-2,050 1,600-1,850. Glycerine (one kg) 100-150 300-400. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 180-280 180-280. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050. Acetic Acid 40-45 42-52. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.