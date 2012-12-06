BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Dec 06 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 450-675 450-675. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,175-1,225 1,175-1,225. Amonium Chloride 925-2,125 925-2,125. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 325-400 325-400. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 125-150 120-140. Boric Acid technical 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700. Borax Granular 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800. Sodium Nitrite 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300. Camphor (one kg) 130-230 130-230. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 115-135 110-145. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Glycerine (one kg) 95-130 95-130. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 165-260 160-255. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Acetic Acid 44-54 42-52. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
Jun 2 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,985.5 123,584.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade