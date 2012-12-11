Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 475-680 450-675. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,175-1,225 1,175-1,225. Amonium Chloride 925-2,125 925-2,125. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 325-400 325-400. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 120-130 125-135. Boric Acid technical 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700. Borax Granular 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800. Sodium Nitrite 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300. Camphor (one kg) 120-220 125-225. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 105-120 110-125. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Glycerine (one kg) 110-140 110-140. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 155-255 165-260. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Acetic Acid 40-52 42-50. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.