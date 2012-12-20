Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 475-680 475-680.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,175-1,225 1,175-1,225.
Amonium Chloride 925-2,125 925-2,125.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 400-450 400-450.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 120-130 125-135.
Boric Acid technical 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700.
Borax Granular 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800.
Sodium Nitrite 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300.
Camphor (one kg) 120-255 125-250.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 125-135 125-135.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100.
Glycerine (one kg) 115-120 110-125.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 165-255 165-255.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200.
Acetic Acid 40-50 42-50.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.