TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Jan 16
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 475-680 475-680.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,175-1,225 1,175-1,225.
Amonium Chloride 1,000-2,100 1,000-2,100.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 400-425 400-425.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 130-140 130-140.
Boric Acid technical 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700.
Borax Granular 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800.
Sodium Nitrite 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300.
Camphor (one kg) 130-140 125-135.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 125-135 110-125.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100.
Glycerine (one kg) 130-160 130-160.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 175-260 185-275.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100.
Acetic Acid 40-48 40-48.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.