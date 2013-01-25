Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 450-500 450-500.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 950-1,000 950-1,000.
Amonium Chloride 1,500-2,400 1,500-2,400.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 350-400 350-400.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 140-150 140-150.
Boric Acid technical 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200.
Borax Granular 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000.
Sodium Nitrite 1,750-1,900 1,750-1,900.
Camphor (one kg) 100-115 110-120.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 90-100 90-100.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900.
Glycerine (one kg) 115-125 115-125.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 120-130 120-130.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 900-975 900-975.
Acetic Acid 36-40 38-42.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.