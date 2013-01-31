Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 475-680 475-680. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,175-1,225 1,175-1,225. Amonium Chloride 1,000-2,100 1,000-2,100. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 400-425 400-425. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 130-145 130-145. Boric Acid technical 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700. Borax Granular 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800. Sodium Nitrite 2,150-2,250 2,150-2,250. Camphor (one kg) 125-150 120-135. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 130-145 130-145. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Glycerine (one kg) 150-175 140-170. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 165-250 165-250. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100. Acetic Acid 42-48 40-47. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.