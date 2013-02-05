BRIEF-Patel Engineering says resignation of Sunil Shinde as CEO
* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 475-680 475-680. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,175-1,225 1,175-1,225. Amonium Chloride 1,000-2,100 1,000-2,100. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 400-425 400-425. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 125-135 130-145. Boric Acid technical 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700. Borax Granular 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800. Sodium Nitrite 2,150-2,250 2,150-2,250. Camphor (one kg) 125-155 125-155. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 125-130 130-145. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Glycerine (one kg) 140-160 140-160. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 170-270 170-270. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,100 1,950-2,100. Acetic Acid 42-50 44-52. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 2 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,950 to 6,750 rupees per maund. T