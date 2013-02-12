Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 475-680 475-680. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200. Amonium Chloride 920-2,200 920-2,200. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 350-400 350-400. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 100-135 95-135. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Camphor (one kg) 130-140 130-140. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 70-85 75-90. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Glycerine (one kg) 75-85 75-85. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 160-225 160-225. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950. Acetic Acid 40-52 42-50. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.