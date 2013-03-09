TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Mar 09
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 475-680 475-680.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200.
Amonium Chloride 1,000-2,200 1,000-2,200.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 320-370 320-370.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 120-140 120-140.
Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200.
Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600.
Sodium Nitrite 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400.
Camphor (one kg) 110-130 110-130.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 75-85 75-85.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100.
Glycerine (one kg) 90-125 95-120.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 160-250 160-250.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950.
Acetic Acid 42-52 40-50.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.