TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Jul 23
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 700-900 700-900.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,200-1,225 1,200-1,225.
Amonium Chloride 1,200-2,400 1,200-2,400.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 450-550 450-550.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 110-120 115-125.
Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200.
Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600.
Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700.
Camphor (one kg) 110-120 115-125.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 95-110 95-110.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,950-2,150 1,950-2,150.
Glycerine (one kg) 115-125 115-125.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 160-255 160-255.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900.
Acetic Acid 44-52 42-50.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.