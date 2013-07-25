BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 5.9841 pct
* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.2192 percent versus 6.1401 percent two weeks ago
TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Jul 25 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 700-900 700-900. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,200-1,225 1,200-1,225. Amonium Chloride 1,200-2,400 1,200-2,400. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 450-550 450-550. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 95-105 110-120. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700. Camphor (one kg) 110-120 110-120. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 95-110 95-110. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Glycerine (one kg) 85-110 115-125. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 160-255 160-255. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Acetic Acid 44-54 42-52. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.2192 percent versus 6.1401 percent two weeks ago
SINGAPORE, April 12 (IFR) - Asian credits widened in the morning on heightened geopolitical risks as North Korea threatened to fire a nuclear missile as the US boosts its military presence in the region.