UPDATE 2-U.S.'mother of all bombs' killed 36 Islamic State militants in Afghanistan
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 600-800 600-800. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,200-1,225 1,200-1,225. Amonium Chloride 1,200-2,400 1,200-2,400. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 450-600 450-550. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 100-120 100-120. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,350-2,650 2,350-2,650. Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700. Camphor (one kg) 125-135 125-135. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 90-105 95-110. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Glycerine (one kg) 85-115 85-115. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 153-265 153-265. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-2,000 1,800-1,900. Acetic Acid 42-52 44-56. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
* Investors wary of lingering geopolitical worries * SPDR Gold holdings up 0.8 pct on Thursday * Silver off 5-mth high hit in previous session (Adds comment, updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, April 14 Gold on Friday hovered near the 5-month high hit in the previous session and was set for its biggest weekly percentage rise since June as a weaker dollar and geopolitical worries over the Middle East and North Korea stoked safe-haven demand. Spot gold