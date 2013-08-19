TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Aug 19 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 600-800 600-800. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,200-1,225 1,200-1,225. Amonium Chloride 1,200-2,400 1,200-2,400. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 450-600 450-550. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 110-125 110-125. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,350-2,650 2,350-2,650. Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700. Camphor (one kg) 115-130 115-130. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 85-100 85-100. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Glycerine (one kg) 80-110 80-110. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 140-260 140-260. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Acetic Acid 40-48 40-48.