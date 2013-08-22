BRIEF-Albert David approves re-appointment of Arun Kumar Kothari as chairman, MD
* Says approved re-appointment of Arun Kumar Kothari as chairman & managing director of the company Source text: http://bit.ly/2niQnNu Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Aug 22 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 600-800 600-800. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,200-1,225 1,200-1,225. Amonium Chloride 1,200-2,400 1,200-2,400. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 500-600 500-600. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 120-135 115-130. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,350-2,650 2,350-2,650. Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700. Camphor (one kg) 110-125 110-125. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 95-120 90-115. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Glycerine (one kg) 85-115 85-115. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 140-260 140-260. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Acetic Acid 42-52 44-54.
NEW DELHI, March 29 India's top court on Wednesday banned the sale of vehicles running on older Euro III fuel technology from April 1, a decision that led to a sharp fall in shares of major automakers sitting on unsold inventories.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (Mar 27) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% ----------------------------------------