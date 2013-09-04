BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Sep 04 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 600-800 600-800. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,200-1,225 1,200-1,225. Amonium Chloride 1,200-2,400 1,200-2,400. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 400-500 400-500. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 115-145 115-145. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,350-2,650 2,350-2,650. Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700. Camphor (one kg) 100-110 100-110. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 115-125 110-120. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,800-2,000 1,900-2,100. Glycerine (one kg) 85-110 80-100. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 150-265 150-265. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Acetic Acid 42-52 40-50.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 10 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-1,100 0,760-1,120 0,756-0,900 0,755-0,900 (Auction price) Ma