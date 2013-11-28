PRECIOUS-Gold hits 5-mth peak on geopolitical tensions, weaker dollar

* Investors on edge over simmering geopolitical tensions * Trump says dollar too strong, Fed should keep rates low * Spot gold may rise to $1,303/oz -technicals * Silver hits 5-month peak (Adds comment, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 13 Gold rose to a five-month peak on Thursday amid rising tensions over U.S. relations with Russia and North Korea, with prices also buoyed as the U.S. dollar slid after President Donald Trump reportedly said the curren