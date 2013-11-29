Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 700-900 700-900. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,200-1,225 1,200-1,225. Amonium Chloride 1,200-2,400 1,200-2,400. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 400-500 400-500. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 115-135 110-130. Boric Acid technical 4,500-5,200 4,500-5,200. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. Camphor (one kg) 125-150 120-140. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 85-90 85-90. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. Glycerine (one kg) 110-125 110-125. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 165-260 165-260. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950. Acetic Acid 44-47 44-47. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.