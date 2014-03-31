Rajkot Foodgrain Prices- April 25, 2017

Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 25 Apr.25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure.