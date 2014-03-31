Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 25, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 25 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 900-1,100 900-1,100. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,250 1,150-1,250. Amonium Chloride 1,400-2,400 1,400-2,400. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 500-700 500-700. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 110-140 110-140. Boric Acid technical 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000. Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Sodium Nitrite 2,550-2,750 2,550-2,750. Camphor (one kg) 115-150 115-150. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 85-125 85-125. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. Glycerine (one kg) 115-150 115-150. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 185-295 185-295. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150 Acetic Acid 50-65 50-60. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 25 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 25 Apr.25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved down due to supply pressure.