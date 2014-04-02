TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Apr 02
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Chemicals opening close
(in rupees per 50 kg unless stated)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Ammonium Bicarb (25 kg) 900-1,100 900-1,100.
Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,250 1,150-1,250.
Amonium Chloride 1,400-2,400 1,400-2,400.
Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 500-700 500-700.
Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 110-140 110-140.
Boric Acid technical 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000.
Borax Granular 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600.
Sodium Nitrite 2,550-2,750 2,550-2,750.
Camphor (one kg) 115-100 115-150.
Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600.
S.H.M.P. (one kg) 80-120 80-120.
T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900.
Glycerine (one kg) 115-150 115-150.
Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 185-295 185-295.
Caustic Soda (50 kg) 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150
Acetic Acid 52-62 50-65.
Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.