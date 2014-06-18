TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Jun 18 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- #N/A Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,150-1,250 1,150-1,250. Amonium Chloride 1,500-2,500 1,500-2,500. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 500-700 500-700. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 125-145 125-145. Boric Acid technical 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000. Borax Granular 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700. Camphor (one kg) 110-140 110-140. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 78-125 75-125. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Glycerine (one kg) 120-150 120-150. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 185-330 195-350. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150 Acetic Acid 60-70 54-64. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.