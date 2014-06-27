BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Jun 27 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- #N/A Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,300-1,350 1,300-1,350. Amonium Chloride 1,500-2,500 1,500-2,500. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 550-750 500-700. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 115-140 115-140. Boric Acid technical 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000. Borax Granular 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700. Camphor (one kg) 115-150 110-140. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 75-130 75-130. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Glycerine (one kg) 115-125 115-125. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 185-330 185-330. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Acetic Acid 52-58 54-64. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
MUMBAI, Jan 24 India's drive to bring transparency to bullion trading, along with the rise of branded gold jewellery, could help major retailers raise their share of the world's second-biggest gold market to 40 percent by 2020, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group Source text: (http://bit.ly/2klVy1p) Further company coverage: