Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- January 24 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,65,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags