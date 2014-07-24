BUZZ-India's Moil falls; govt to sell 10 pct stake
** Shares of manganese ore miner Moil Ltd fall as much as 3.9 pct to 368.00 rupees, lowest since Jan. 3
TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Jul 24 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,300-1,350 1,300-1,350. Amonium Chloride 1,500-2,500 1,500-2,500. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 500-700 525-725. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 150-170 125-130. Boric Acid technical 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000. Borax Granular 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700. Camphor (one kg) 115-155 115-155. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 75-125 75-125. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Glycerine (one kg) 145-160 140-150. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 185-350 185-350. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Acetic Acid 55-65 52-62. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.
Jan 24The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Tuesday is 6.03 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD CASH-Tom
Jan 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Catvi