TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Aug 06 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Chemicals opening close (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated) ------------------------------------------------------------- Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,300-1,350 1,300-1,350. Amonium Chloride 1,500-2,500 1,500-2,500. Stable Bleaching Powder (25 kg) 550-750 550-750. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 140-160 140-160. Boric Acid technical 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000. Borax Granular 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700. Camphor (one kg) 115-150 110-140. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 75-125 70-120. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Glycerine (one kg) 145-160 140-150. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 170-340 170-340. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Acetic Acid 65-70 60-68. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders.