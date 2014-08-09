India chemicals prices - Delhi - AUGUST-09. Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi. Time: 091330- Tel: 011 26191464. Indicative Previous. opening close. Chemicals (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated). ------------------------------------------------------------------- AmmoniumBicarb (25 kg) 900-1,200 900-1,200. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,300-1,350 1,300-1,350. Amonium Chloride 1,500-2,500 1,500-2,500. Stable Bleaching Powder(25 kg) 500-700 500-700. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 120-140 120-140. Boric Acid technical 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000. Borax Granular 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Sodium Nitrite 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700. Camphor (one kg) 115-150 115-150. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 70-120 70-120. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Glycerine(one kg) 155-185 158-188. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 170-340 170-340. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Acetic Acid 52-62 55-65. .. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders. To contribute to this daily table of indicative market rates please fax Delhi on 011-26191-455, attention -- Sanjay Mehra, Satish Sharma-9910004224, & Birender Singh Bisht 9871175254).. . . . . NNNN