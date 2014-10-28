TABLE-India Chemicals Prices - Delhi - Oct 28 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi. Time: 281330- Tel: 011 26191464. Indicative Previous. opening close. Chemicals (in rupees per 50 kg unless stated). ------------------------------------------------------------------- AmmoniumBicarb (25 kg) 900-1,200 900-1,200. Soda Ash (50 kg) 1,300-1,350 1,300-1,350. Amonium Chloride 2,000-3,000 2,000-3,000. Stable Bleaching Powder(25 kg) 500-700 500-700. Soda Hydro Sulphate (one kg) 110-140 110-140. Boric Acid technical 4,400-5,000 4,400-5,000. Borax Granular 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Sodium Nitrite 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500. Camphor (one kg) 115-125 110-120. Oxalic Acid (PCPL) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700. S.H.M.P. (one kg) 65-120 65-120. T.S.P. (Slulux Phosphate) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Glycerine(one kg) 110-170 110-170. Titanium Dioxide (one kg) 115-350 110-345. Caustic Soda (50 kg) 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700. Acetic Acid 56-62 52-62. .. Source: Delhi chemicals market traders