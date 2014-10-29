PRECIOUS-Gold slips to two-week low on improved risk appetite; equities rally

* Spot gold may fall to $1,249/oz - technicals * SPDR Gold holdings drop 0.69 percent on Tuesday * Silver hits over one-month lows (Updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 26 Gold fell to a two-week low on Wednesday as investors opted for riskier assets such as equities on renewed optimism over the U.S. economy and as political uncertainty in France receded, softening demand for safe-haven assets. Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,263.53 at 0741 G