FRANKFURT, July 12 German chemicals trade group VCI said higher prices would drive a 2 percent increase in industry revenues this year amid stagnant output.

The group reiterated its previous outlook for flat industry output volumes in 2012 but raised its guidance for sales growth to 2 percent from 1 percent previously.

It expects member businesses to be able to charge 2 percent higher prices this year, up from a previous forecast of 1 percent.

VCI, which represents Germany's third-largest industrial sector, said an increase in prices of chemical products of 3 percent in the first half only partially offset a 4 percent drop in sales volumes, leading to a 0.5 percent decline in first-half revenues. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)