BRUSSELS, June 4 European Union regulators said on Monday they had cleared the takeover of Dutch pipe systems firm Wavin NV by Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem.

The Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the European Union, said it had looked into the potential impact of the deal on the supply of PVC and pipe systems which use PVC.

"The Commission's investigation showed that the proposed transaction would not significantly alter the market structure and that post transaction the merged entity would face competitive pressure from a number of credible competitors," it said in a statement.