Sri Lankan shares snap four sessions of falls
COLOMBO, June 9 Sri Lankan shares closed slightly firmer on Friday, snapping four straight sessions of falls, on foreign investor buying in select stocks.
BRUSSELS, June 4 European Union regulators said on Monday they had cleared the takeover of Dutch pipe systems firm Wavin NV by Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem.
The Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the European Union, said it had looked into the potential impact of the deal on the supply of PVC and pipe systems which use PVC.
"The Commission's investigation showed that the proposed transaction would not significantly alter the market structure and that post transaction the merged entity would face competitive pressure from a number of credible competitors," it said in a statement.
LONDON, June 9 Global bond funds attracted their biggest inflows in more than two years, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) said on Friday, as a the UK election and a Gulf political crisis sparked a dash for safe-haven assets.