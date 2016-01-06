Jan 6 ChemoCentryx Inc said its
experimental drug was as effective as standard of care in
treating patients with a rare type of autoimmune disease in a
mid-stage study, sending its shares up 11.3 percent in light
premarket trading.
The drug, CCX168, was tested in patients with
Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA)-associated
vasculitis, or AAV, a type of rare autoimmune inflammation of
blood vessels that affects about 40,000 people in the United
States.
The company said it was developing CCX168 to assess whether
the drug can help reduce or completely eliminate the use of
steroids that are the current standard of care.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)