Jan 7 Chemometec A/S :

* Sees 2014/2015 revenue of about 49 million - 51 million Danish crowns ($7.82 million - $8.14 million)

* Sees 2014/2015 EBITDA at level of 8 million crowns - 10 million crowns

* previously saw 2014/2015 revenue of about 47 million - 49 million crowns

* previously saw 2014/2015 EBITDA of about 7 million - 9 million crowns