BRIEF-Mabion FY 2016 net loss widens to 55.8 mln zlotys
* Informed on Tuesday that its FY 2016 revenue was 0 zlotys versus 2.7 million zlotys ($697,566) a year ago
Sept 18 Chemometec A/S :
* Said on Wednesday 2013/14 revenue was 45.2 million Danish crowns versus 41.4 million crowns
* Said 2013/14 EBITDA was 7.4 million Danish crowns versus 7.6 million crowns
* Said 2013/14 pretax profit was 1.2 million Danish crowns versus 1.1 million crowns
* Said expects 2014/15 revenue of 45-47 million crowns
* Said expects 2014/15 EBITDA of 6-8 million crowns
* Said expects to invest 9-11 million crowns in product development, production facilities and intellectual property rights in 2014/15
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Informed on Tuesday that its FY 2016 revenue was 0 zlotys versus 2.7 million zlotys ($697,566) a year ago
* BRIGHTER SECURES FUNDING OF UP TO SEK 100 MILLION FOR LAUNCH OF ACTISTE AND ISSUES FREE WARRANTS TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)