By Tasim Zahid
Feb 27 British defence contractor Chemring Group
Plc reported a 13 percent drop in revenue for the
November-January quarter and said production at a plant in
Tennessee had been suspended after a fatal accident, sending its
shares down as much as 5 percent.
Chemring said an accident last week at its Kilgore plant,
which manufactures decoy flares used to counter heat-seeking
missiles, killed an employee and caused damage to manufacturing
operations.
"They don't quite know what the impact or how much it will
cost for the plant to be operational again ... that is what has
given shares the pullback," Espirito Santo analyst Edward Stacey
told Reuters.
Chemring said it expected the plant to resume operations in
the first week of March.
"We assume a 500,000-pound EBITA impact from the Kilgore
incident, although the company is unable to guide at this early
stage," Investec analyst Chris Dyett said in a note to clients.
The company, which makes ejector seats for fighter jets,
said first-quarter revenue fell as it continued to experience
tough market conditions across operations, combined with the
effect of adverse foreign exchange rates.
"Since Chemring reported its full-year results in January,
foreign exchange has become an even greater headwind to
translated profits (both U.S. dollar and euro against
sterling)," Dyett said.
U.S. budget reductions have hurt defence suppliers and are
expected to cut deeper after the Pentagon said earlier this week
that it would reduce its Army to pre-World War Two levels.
Chemring reported a 25 percent drop in 2013 profit as the
U.S. government shutdown in October delayed product acceptance
and shipments.
The company has been selling off its non-core businesses to
reduce dependence on U.S. and European markets, which contribute
about three-fourth to revenue, and has renewed its push in
non-NATO markets.
The munitions maker said on Thursday that increasing
penetration in non-NATO markets had helped raise order intake by
2.1 percent, but negative currency rates had offset any gains.
Chemring shares were down about 3 percent at 261 pence at
1230 GMT. The London-listed company's stock has fallen 65
percent since it hit a peak of 736.5 pence in May 2011.