March 21 British defence contractor Chemring Plc
expects a bigger portion of its annual profit and cash
flow to come in the second half of the year, mainly due to a
delayed contract.
Chemring, which announced a share rights issue in January to
pay off some debt, said revenue rose to 82.9 million pounds
($119.5 million) in the quarter ended Jan. 31 from 61.5 million
pounds, a year earlier.
The company, however, said its results did not meet its
expectations.
The delayed contract for ammunition is from a customer in
the Middle East.
Chemring's shares were down 5.2 percent at 126.50 pence on
the London Stock Exchange at 1120 GMT. The stock had fallen
nearly 10 percent after the company announced results.
($1 = 0.69 pounds)
