Jan 22 British defence contractor Chemring Group
Plc reported a 41 percent fall in underlying pretax
profit, hurt by defence budget cuts in its key markets, and said
it was yet to see a big increase in demand despite geopolitical
tensions in many parts of the world.
Full-year pretax profit on an underlying basis fell to 30.3
million pounds (about $46 million) from 51.6 million pounds a
year earlier.
Revenue fell to 474.9 million pounds in the year ended Oct.
31, 2014 from 624.9 million pounds a year earlier.
Chemring, whose profit was hit by budgetary cuts in the
United States, has been selling its non-core businesses since
2012 and pushing into non-NATO markets.
The company sold its European ammunitions business to
France's state-owned Nexter Systems SA for about 168 million
euros in April to focus on its core defence technology business.
"Whilst there has been growth in some markets, notably the
Middle East, these regions are still modest in scale when
compared to NATO defence spending," the company said in a
results statement on Thursday.
($1 = 0.6607 pounds)
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)