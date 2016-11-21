Nov 21 British defence contractor Chemring Group Plc, which has been struggling with defence budget cuts in its key markets, said on Monday the value of its order book was boosted by 103 million pounds ($127.3 million) from a weak sterling.

The company said its order book at Oct. 31 stood at 593.0 million pounds ($732.5 million) compared with 569.6 million pounds this time last year.

Chemring also said the currency translation effects would help it post full-year results a little above market expectations. ($1 = 0.8091 pounds) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)