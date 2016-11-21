(Adds details, analyst comments, share price)
Nov 21 British defence contractor Chemring Group
Plc, which has been struggling with defence budget cuts
in its key markets, said on Monday the value of its order book
was boosted by 103 million pounds ($127.3 million) due to a weak
sterling.
Shares of the company were trading up 2.5 percent at 160.50
pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, as J.P. Morgan,
Investec and Panmure Gordon & Co analysts lifted their price
targets on the stock.
Chemring, which makes ejector seats for fighter jets and
flares used to counter heat-seeking missiles, has been
struggling with defence budget cuts in key markets such as the
Middle East, which has been hit by a slump in oil prices.
All three analysts pointed to the company's net debt
position at Oct. 31 and Chemring's order book in raising their
price targets. Panmure Gordon also raised its rating on the
stock to "buy" from "hold."
Chemring also said its net debt at Oct. 31 was 88 million
pounds, about 43 percent below net debt of 154.3 million pounds
at the same time last year.
The company said its order book at Oct. 31 stood at 593.0
million pounds ($732.5 million) compared with 569.6 million
pounds a year earlier.
Chemring said on a constant currency basis, its order book
had declined year over year, but did not quantify the fall.
The company secured an ammunition contract in the Middle
East in April after several delays that had forced it to warn on
profit last year.
Chemring said on Monday that it had accounted for the
contract in its order book last year, which skewed its year on
year comparison.
The company also said currency translation effects would
help it post full-year results a little above market
expectations.
