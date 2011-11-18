* Order book 878 mln stg at yr-end, 12 pct down on end-Q3
* FY sales seen at 745 mln stg, 5 pct below company view
* Sees tough 2012 defence markets in U.S., Europe
* Shares down 16 pct
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Nov 18 British military equipment
maker Chemring said full-year sales would fall short of
its targets after it was hit by contract delays, and it expected
more hold-ups in 2012.
The company, which makes ejector seats and pyrotechnic
decoys for military aircraft, said on Friday that revenues for
the year to the end of October would come in at around 745
million pounds ($1.17 billion), 5 percent lower than the board's
expectations, in part due to delays in contracts it expected to
be awarded last month, which slipped into November.
Shares in Chemring, which have fallen 4 percent in the last
three months, were down 16 percent at 404 pence by 0905 GMT,
valuing the business at around 940 million pounds.
"Chemring was hit by specific delays in customer approval
... which pushed revenue of 37 million pounds and gross profit
of 14 million pounds from 2011 into 2012 accounts," said FinnCap
analyst David Buxton.
"It also points to some delays in order placement, both from
the disruption to U.S. procurement processes and also as a
result of EU budgetary uncertainty. We expect to reduce our
forecasts accordingly."
Chemring is expected to report an average pretax profit of
147 million pounds on sales of 798 million pounds for the year
to the end of October 2011, according to a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S poll of 11 analysts.
The company said its order book for the year to the end of
October stood at 878 million pounds ($1.4 billion), 12 percent
lower than at the end of its third quarter.
The United States, easily the world's largest defence
spender, is capping its military budget at 2011 levels next
year, significantly less than its defence department requested.
It has also introduced a budget control act to curb public
sector spending over the next 10 years.
"These (U.S.) events have significantly disrupted the usual
procurement process and are likely to result in the delay in the
placement of orders," Chemring said in a statement.
"The European market continues to be dominated by government
deficit reduction programmes, which are expected to generate
further short-term uncertainty in European defence budgets and
disrupt current procurement plans."
Chemring said fourth-quarter revenues rose 16 percent to 252
million pounds, helped by strong trading at its counter-IED and
munitions units.
($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
(Editing by Neil Maidment and Will Waterman)