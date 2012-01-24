* FY underlying profit 125.6 mln stg vs 118.7 mln stg

* Revenues 745.3 mln stg vs 597.1 mln stg

* Sees tough 2012 due to U.S., Euro problems

* Dividend up 25 pct to 14.8 pence

LONDON, JAN 24 - British military equipment maker Chemring said it expects defence markets to be challenging in 2012 after it posted a 6 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by growth in sales to non-NATO markets.

"During the last year, many governments have struggled with increasing deficits and lower economic growth ...this has affected defence procurement, leading to volume reductions and delays," Chemring Chairman Peter Hickson said on Tuesday.

"The continuing problems of the Eurozone and the impact of possible sequestration in the United States indicate that our traditional markets will not be any easier this year."

The company, which makes ejector seats and pyrotechnic decoys for military aircraft, reported an underlying pretax profit of 125.6 million pounds ($195.9 million) for the year to the end of October 2011 on revenues 25 percent up at 745.3 million pounds.

Late last year the company said revenues for the year would come in around 5 percent lower than the board's expectations, in part due to delays in contracts it expected to be awarded last October, which slipped into November.

The company said its order book stands at 980 million pounds, up 9 percent on January 2011. It added that 44 percent of its order book now emanates from non-NATO markets, which compares with 33 percent at the same time last year.

"We see further good growth prospects in these (non-NATO)markets and will pursue the opportunities they offer," said Hickson.

The U.S., easily the world's largest defence spender, has capped its military budget at last year's levels for 2012, significantly less than its defence department requested. It has also introduced a budget control act to curb public sector spending over the next 10 years.

Chemring, which raised final dividend by a quarter to 14.8 pence per share, also said it would bring down its dividend cover to three times earnings from around four times over the next year.

It added that it would seek approval at its forthcoming annual general meeting to start a buyback of up to 50 million pounds of shares.

Shares in Chemring, which have fallen 10 percent in the last three months, closed at 448.5 pence on Monday, valuing the business at around 866 million pounds.