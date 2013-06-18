June 18 Military equipment maker Chemring Group
Plc's first-half profit fell by more than a third, hurt
by production delays and a slow order intake, and the company
said it expected results for the year towards the lower end of
estimates.
"Visibility generally, and the limited level of detail on
the extent and nature of cuts to U.S. defence spending in
particular, makes forecasting increasingly difficult," Chief
Executive Mark Papworth said in a statement.
About $85 billion in across-the-board government cuts known
as sequestration, involving both civilian and defence
programmes, kicked in in March after President Barack Obama and
Congress failed to agree on a plan to bring down the United
States' budget deficit.
Chemring, which makes equipment such as flares and explosive
device detectors, reported an underlying pretax profit of 25.6
million pounds ($40.23 million) for the six months ended April
30, down from 39.2 million pounds, a year earlier.
Revenue from continuing operations slid nearly 11 percent to
297.4 million pounds. The company's order book stood at 701.1
million pounds, down 8 percent from the end of October.
Chemring is trying to overcome a torrid 2012, that was
marred by profit warnings and failed takeover talks, and has
embarked on a restructuring of the business under Papworth who
took over last November.
As part of the restructuring, the company's operating
structure would be clustered into four units while several
businesses within those units would be integrated, Chemring
said.
The company has also decided to close its administrative
offices at Pall Mall and Derby in the UK and in Washington and
Philadelphia in the United States.
The restructuring, expected to reduce headcount by 40
percent, will cost Chemring 15 million pounds and is expected to
yield savings of about 10 million pounds a year mainly from
2014.
Chemring shares, which have gained 16 percent so far this
year, closed at 265.7 pence on Monday on the London Stock
Exchange.
($1 = 0.6364 British pounds)
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)