Aug 28 British military equipment maker Chemring
Group Plc reported a 13 percent fall in third-quarter
revenue due to the hefty military spending cuts in the United
States and said its outlook for the current year was in line
with market expectations.
The company, which supplies equipment such as flares and
pyrotechnics for ejection seats in aircraft, and minefield
breaching systems to the U.S. military, said revenue during the
three months ended July 31 fell to 142.8 million pounds ($221.90
million)from 165.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Chemring's order book decreased about 18 percent to 747.8
million pounds.
The company said revenue fell due to a deterioration in
defence spending within its NATO markets and delays in order
placement by customers in each of its geographic markets.
Chemring in June said it expected full-year results to
likely be at the lower end of its expectations as it
restructures its business to cope with the uncertainty around
defence budget cuts in the United States.
The budget reductions in the United States have weighed on
military equipment makers such as Chemring and have made it
difficult for them to predict exactly how much of an impact the
cuts would have on their businesses.