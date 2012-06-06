* Expects completion of deal by July end
* To use proceeds to pay debt, buy back shares
* To use proceeds to fund pension liabilities of 2 mln stg
June 6 British military equipment maker Chemring
said it would sell its marine interests to Drew Marine
for 32 million pounds to help it cut debt, buy back shares and
fund pension liabilities.
The company said it no longer considers Chemring Marine,
which supplies marine distress signals to the commercial and
leisure markets, core to its operations.
Chemring, whose main focus is the defence market, makes
ejector seats and pyrotechnic decoys for military aircraft.
It had debt of about 317 million pounds at the end of
January 2012.
Earlier this year, the company had said it expected defence
markets to be challenging in 2012 as governments reined in
spending to bring budget deficits under control.
Shares in the company, which operates in sectors like
countermeasures, pyrotechnics, munitions and counter-IED, closed
at 309.6 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.