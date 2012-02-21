* Offer at 11 pct premium to CH Energy's Friday close
* Fortis to assume debt of $500 mln on closing
* CH Energy shares trade $1.15 above Fortis' offer price
* Prefer to hold stock for 2-3 yrs - CH Energy shareholder
By Aftab Ahmed and Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
Feb 21 Canadian utility Fortis Inc
said it will buy New York's CH Energy Group Inc
for about $1 billion to enter the U.S. state-regulated electric
and gas distribution business that assures stable return amid
weak power demand.
Fortis, which will also assume $500 million debt, will pay
CH Energy shareholders $65 a share, representing a premium of
about 11 percent to CH Energy's Friday's close.
CH Energy shares, however, were trading $1.15 above the
offer price on Tuesday, indicating some investors were expecting
a higher bid for the company.
"We would prefer being long-term holders, because we see an
opportunity to take natural gas from Marcellus down to New
York," said Mario Gabelli, the billionaire chairman of Gabelli
Funds that is CH Energy's largest shareholder with a 10.36
percent stake.
Gabelli was referring to the gas-rich Marcellus shale fields
in northeastern United States that has flooded the market with
the clean-burning fuel.
"We would prefer to hold on to the stock for the next 2-3
years," he said.
Poughkeepsie, New York-based CH Energy's Central Hudson Gas
& Electric is a regulated transmission and distribution utility
serving about 300,000 electric and 75,000 natural gas customers
in eight counties of New York State's Mid-Hudson River Valley.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Juan Plessis said that as the deal
is expected to close within the next 12 months, there was enough
time for other parties take a look at CH Energy.
The fragmented U.S. utility industry has seen a number of
deals in recent years -- such as Exelon's $7.9 billion
offer for Constellation Energy and Duke Energy's
$13.7 billion bid for Progress Energy -- as companies
look to save costs and prepare for stricter environmental
regulations.
"CH Energy is a small utility and it's not that surprising
they are being acquired, considering the on-going consolidation
in the industry," Glenrock Associates analyst Paul Patterson
said.
Fortis, which lost out to Gaz Metro for Central Vermont
Public Service (CVPS) last year, had said it could spend
up to $6 billion to buy assets in the United States as
opportunities in Canada were few.
"We originally thought a deal would be larger at about $3
billion to $5 billion range, but I think this gives Fortis a
good opportunity to get a feel for the U.S. regulated market,"
Morningstar analyst Andrew Bischof said.
"I would not be surprised to see them do another small
acquisition like this or may be even a larger one."
Fortis, the largest investor-owned distribution utility in
Canada, serves more than 2 million gas and electricity
customers. It owns and operates non-regulated generation assets
across Canada, Belize and upstate New York.
The deal is expected to immediately add to Fortis' earnings,
excluding one-time transaction costs.
"The purchase price has an implied PE of 25, which seems a
little rich at first glance," Bischof said.
Canaccord's Plessis also said the deal was pricey, but in
line with recent transactions such as Gaz Metro's buyout of CVPS
and AltaGas' purchase of Continental Energy Systems
unit Semco Energy Inc for $1.14 billion.
Fortis is being advised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Lazard is advising CH Energy.