BEIJING Jan 15 Chengdu, the largest city in
southwest China, has received regulatory approval to build a
69.3 billion yuan ($11.2 billion) airport, the official Sichuan
Daily said on Thursday, marking the country's second major
airport investment in less than a year.
The new Chengdu facility will have three runways, capable of
handling 40 million passengers upon its completion in 2025,
according to the paper.
China is scrambling to build facilities to manage its
fast-growing aviation sector, as congestion at major airports
lead to endemic delays and growing passenger frustration.
Passenger volumes have been growing at a rapid clip. China's
airports handled more than 754 million passengers in 2013, up 11
percent from 2012 and 86 percent from five years earlier,
official data shows.
In December, Beijing started construction on a new $14
billion international airport capable of handling 72 million
passengers and 2 million tons of cargo annually.
Chengdu's existing Shuangliu International Airport, first
built in 1938, is the fifth busiest airport in the country and
serves as a hub for inland China destinations for such carriers
as Air China Co Ltd, AirAisia X Bhd and
Korean Air Lines Co Ltd among others.
Passenger throughput at the Shuangliu facility increased
12.8 percent to over 37 million last year, more than doubling
the volume of 13.9 million in 2005. It could reach its designed
capacity of 40 million as early as next year, according to some
estimates.
Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, will become the
third major Chinese city to boast a second airport, after
Beijing and Shanghai. Local regulators could not be reached
immediately for comment.
Beijing Capital International Airport, which
operates the Beijing airport, the country's largest, handled
around 86 million passengers in 2014, up 2.9 percent from a year
earlier. Throughput at Shanghai's two facilities came to 89.6
million, up 8.2 percent year on year.
A shortage of slots at major Chinese airports, along with
China's restricted air corridors, have been causing constant
delays at Chinese airports which sometimes lead to riots.
Two Chinese passengers were jailed over the weekend for
opening an aircraft's emergency exit door as it was taxiing, to
protest a lengthy flight delay, according to media reports.
Other Chinese cities are also moving to expand their
airports to handle fast-rising passenger flows. Dalian, a
coastal city in the northeast, plans to build an airport on a
20.9 square-kilometer (8.07 square-mile) artificial island to be
created off its coast at a total cost of 26.3 billion yuan.
