BRIEF-HALOGEN SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION BY SABA
* CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF ALL OF CO'S SHARES BY SABA & VECTOR CAPITAL, WITH AFFILIATES IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR ABOUT MAY 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 21 Chengdu B-ray Media Co Ltd
* Says company, controlling shareholder and key executives not being investigated by authorities, dismissing media reports
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/suw77v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Google says introducing Next Generation Jump Camera— The Yi Halo—and Jump Start, program for Jump Cameras; Yi Halo will go on sale this summer